Endgame Stays the Same

Though the series was mapped out as a six-season arc, Rake assured fans that Netflix’s decision to wrap up Manifest with the fourth season doesn’t change much. “The endgame won’t change at all,” he teased to Entertainment Weekly in August 2020.

The creator continued, “I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to. When I’ve talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of series, that didn’t mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode.”