Butterfly

Song: “Living On A Prayer”

Video clues: The Butterfly has allegedly been in some sort of controversy that led to isolation. She was a household name back in the day. However, something happened and people started to talk badly about her. This event led to “breakups, breakdowns and hibernation”. There was also a background clue that seemed to tie the celeb with London, England.

Butterfly’s clue: “I was good in school but a rebel outside of school and I even rebelled, and I got a butterfly tattoo.”

Judges’ guesses: Fantasia, Mel B, Twiggy, Leona Lewis

Our guess: Michelle Williams (from Destiny’s Child) — she has a butterfuly tattoo!