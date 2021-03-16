The Future of Bachelor Nation

Matt revealed he approves of the decision for Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to host the upcoming 17th season of The Bachelorette instead of Chris Harrison, who came under fire when he defended Rachael last month.

“I’m excited, it’s a fresh start and we need more women hosting. It was the right move,” he said.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is set to star season 25 contestant Katie Thurston. ABC also announced Matt’s runner-up, Michelle Young, will star as the season 18 Bachelorette.

He added: ”As the love stories become more diverse the people that tell them should become just as diverse. I’m excited to see the institutional change take place and I’m honored to be a part of it.”