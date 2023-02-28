Country music blues. Morgan Evans released a “vulnerable,” five-part docuseries in the wake of his split from Kelsea Ballerini.

The “Young Again” singer, 37, dropped the doc via his YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 28. The Australia native, who has been candid about his messy breakup from Ballerini, 29, details his emotional state in the footage while touring his home country and New Zealand for several weeks in late 2022. As Evans performs, records and releases “Over for You,” a song he wrote in the aftermath of his split from the “Love You Like You Mean It” singer, he also reflects on his life, values and “personal grief” while visiting family and interacting with friends and fans.

“When we started filming this as a tour docuseries last year, we had no idea it would end up documenting some of the most vulnerable parts of my life as an artist and a songwriter,” the trailer teased, which dropped on Tuesday just before the docuseries debuted. The teaser noted that the footage — some of which was filmed in September 2022, one month after Ballerini filed for divorce — “[captured] Morgan’s journey dealing with personal grief in the midst of his biggest tour to date.”

Ballerini and Evans were married for nearly five years when the three-time Grammy nominee filed for divorce from the “Young Again” artist, per documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” Ballerini shared via her Instagram Stories in the wake of their split.

Evans, for his part, made it clear that the “Heartfirst” singer was the one who initiated their breakup. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” he shared via social media at the time.

Weeks later, Evans wrote and performed “Over for You,” on which he sings, in part, “How long have you been waiting / To take our pictures down? / How long have you been breaking? / Why am I just finding out? / It kills me to know / You were drifting alone.”

Ballerini, for her part, appeared to reply to her ex’s notion that he was stunned by the breakup when she released her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP on Valentine’s Day 2023. On her new track “Blindsided,” she seemingly sings in response: “And now you’re saying that you’re lost / And that’s lost on me / Years of sitting across from me in therapy / I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn’t hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?”

After the release of Ballerini’s latest tracks — and her tell-all appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, during which she detailed their separation — Evans slammed his ex via Instagram.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” the “Things That We Drink to” singer wrote. “She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.”

Keep scrolling for Evans’ biggest revelations from his Over for You docuseries: