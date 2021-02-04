The CMAs Follow Suit

While the CMAs are not until November 2021, it’s likely Wallen, who won Best New Artist in 2020, won’t be featured.

“In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent use of a racial slur, CMA is removing his digital content from our platforms,” the Country Music Association said in a statement. “We support our Country Music partners for taking swift action. We will confer further with our Board of Directors to review additional measures and will continue to examine our industry’s inclusivity efforts.”