Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

From friends to enemies! The pair had a falling out after performing together during season 12 in 2011. Chmerkovskiy opened up about their relationship status when a fan asked during Watch What Happens Live if she tried to convert him to Scientology. "She stopped getting along with me. I think the world of her. I'm not judging people by their religion. I'm Jewish. I don't really believe in science fiction, whatever," he said in July 2014. "I thought we had a great relationship."