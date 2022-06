‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Inspired by Gene Wilder’s 2005 film — and Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opened on Broadway in 2017 following a hit run on London’s West End. Smash alum Christian Borle played legendary candymaker Willy Wonka as he gave a special tour of his chocolate factory to an odd crop of children and their parents.