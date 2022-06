‘Sister Act’

Sister Act was inspired by Whoopi Goldberg’s 1992 film of the same name featuring original music from Alan Menken. Opening on Broadway in April 2011, Patina Miller starred as musical wonder Deloris who adds a dose of spunk to the local parish when she becomes a nun. Victoria Clark and Fred Applegate also starred in the production, and Raven-Symoné eventually replaced Miller later in the show’s run.