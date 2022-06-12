‘Waitress’

Bareilles penned the book and lyrics for the musical, which was inspired by the 2007 film about an aspiring piemaker stuck in a loveless marriage. The musical version originally starred the late Nick Cordero, Kimiko Glenn and The Greatest Showman‘s Kaela Settle. While Mueller originated the role of baker Jenna Hunterson, several other stars had the chance to belt out the Tony-nominated songs, including Bareilles, Katharine McPhee, Nicolette Robinson, Jordin Sparks and Jennifer Nettles.