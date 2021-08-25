Who’s Nominated?
Justin Bieber earned the most nods in 2021 with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop and Best Cinematography. Megan Thee Stallion has six, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Other nominees include Cardi B, Ariana Grande, BTS, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Blackpink, Selena Gomez, H.E.R., John Mayer, Maluma, Demi Lovato, Travis Scott and Miley Cyrus.