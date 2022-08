When Did Filming Wrap?

“I am overwhelmed with emotions, so much relief and gratitude all day, and now hot tears are pouring down my face,” Vardalos wrote via Instagram in August 2022, confirming the end of filming. “Thank you crew, cast, producers, studio, financiers and our new friends in the town of Varipatades, Corfu, Greece. In these difficult times we are living in, it’s extremely appreciated when magic happens. 🧚‍♂️.”