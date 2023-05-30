A love worth fighting for. Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon)’s romance has been on everyone’s mind since the show debuted on The CW.

Since the mystery drama premiered in 2019, fans have watched Nancy’s friendship with Ace grow from a partnership to a seemingly unrequited love. Executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor previously revealed that it was always the plan to explore the chemistry between “Nace” as a couple.

“Sometimes we have these very vigorous conversations in the room about when things should happen and how long to hold off on things. And I hope that we’re achieving a really satisfying balance of seeding the romance while also not delivering anything prematurely,” she told TV Insider in 2021. “I don’t know if we want to divulge this nugget, but when Alex first read for the pilot, I turned to [casting director] Sandi Logan and said, after Alex walked out of the room, ‘I think he could be a love interest for Nancy.'”

Things took an unexpected turn in season 3, however, when Nancy and Ace were cursed from exploring a romance. (Nancy’s relative tells her in the finale that Ace will die if they act upon their feelings for each another.)

“I think this is very much a new chapter in their relationship for them — in their relationship with each other and their openness with each other and their ability to lean on each other emotionally is at an all-time high,” McMann hinted on “The Wayne Ayers Podcast” in August 2022 about the pair’s season 4 dynamic. “I think that’s something I’ve really wanted Nancy to be able to have — that experience with someone and to be really emotionally vulnerable with someone else. So, that’s definitely a part of it.”

The Good Lawyer star went on to tease how Nancy and Ace may handle the looming threat.

“I think it will be unexpected the way that the writers have kind of taken this curse and what they have to deal with in the terms of their relationship with each other and how to navigate that,” she continued. “I love reading what fans have to say about the show and I read a lot of people’s theories and stuff, and everyone is wrong so far. I think it will be really unexpected and really satisfying. In the nature of our show, it’s incredibly romantic and beautiful and absolutely heart-wrenching and painful and all of the above.”

According to McMann, Ace will be “relieved” once he learns about the truth behind Nancy’s rejection.

“What’s so heartbreaking about Ace’s story — and at the end of season 3 — is how he feels like Nancy is rejecting him because he’s not enough. And it is so painful and tragic,” she concluded at the time. “I think in some ways it will be reliving for him to know that of course she loves him and there’s just other things going on.”

Scroll down to relive the relationship between Nancy and Ace: