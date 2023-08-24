Nancy Drew‘s series finale offered a message of hope to characters and fans alike after four seasons on The CW.

During the show’s conclusion, which aired on Wednesday, August 23, Nancy Drew led the Drew Crew into their final battle to save Horseshoe Bay. With Tristan’s (Henry Zaga) help, the friend group stopped townspeople from unleashing chaos after gaining memories of past sins fed to the Sin Eater.

Meanwhile, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon)’s love story got a proper send-off after they were able to break the curse that prevented them from being together. Season 4 ended with each character preparing for their future as they said goodbye to Horseshoe Bay’s iconic restaurant The Claw.

“My dad once told me that it is possible to live a good life without a soulmate. He was half right. It is. But now I know that we choose soulmates ourselves. Fate leaves that up to us,” Nancy said in a voiceover, which was a throwback to the original format of the show. “And like he also said, maybe you get more than one. I know that I have. I got four.”

Before Nancy Drew came to an end, McMann, 26, teased the show’s final message of “hope and encouragement,” exclusively telling Us Weekly in May, “[Also that] life comes with moments of great suffering, trial, loss and grief, but that there’s still good everywhere around you. It is possible to feel happiness again and to find community when you feel like you’ve lost it. I really think that the whole series is a huge message of hope that things will always get better and that there are people that will always believe you’re worth fighting for.”

