Where Does the Drew Crew Go From Here?

Season 3 ended with the core friend group going their separate ways as they tried to figure out their respective futures as adults. According to Taylor, the intention is to have everyone reunite amid their new beginnings.

“They’ll always come back together, for sure. For sure. We now kind of have people in different areas of law enforcement. George (Leah Lewis) is going to be pursuing law, and Ace works at a morgue, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) has got the mystical thing covered which, technically, is a community leader and has a lot of connections to the town,” Taylor pointed out to EW.

She added: “There’s a lot of opportunity for teamwork. I’m excited for the friend group and how they come back together in a slightly evolved, not like the other thing was bad but just as people get more life experience, your friendships evolve as well.”