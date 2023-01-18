How Can He Help? ‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale Ending Explained

Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 5 of New Amsterdam.
How can he not help? The New Amsterdam series finale followed Dr. Max Goodwin’s final day at the NYC hospital — but many fans said goodbye to the series before season 5 even began.
While Ryan Eggold, who portrays Max on the NBC medical drama, hinted to Us Weekly in April 2022 that the show would potentially end with a happily ever after between his character and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), audiences were shocked when she ultimately left him at the altar during the season 4 finale.
In July 2022, Agyeman surprised viewers even more when she announced that she was exiting the NBC hit.
“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!” the Sense8 alum, who had been a part of the show since its 2018 premiere, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam.”
That same month, creator David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton addressed how the show would rap up without its female lead.
“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story,” the duo said in a statement. “As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”
Eggold, for his part, told TVLine in September 2022 that he felt “many things, many mixed up things,” about the Doctor Who alum’s early goodbye, but “first and foremost, so much love for Freema and wanting Freema to do what’s best for her, always.”
Schulner, meanwhile, revealed that Agyeman initially considered exiting the NBC series after season 3. “So Season 4 was a gift,” he told TVLine at the time.
When season 5 premiered that same month, fans were hesitant about Helen’s abrupt absence, with some feeling like the narrativewrongly pivoted her into the role of an antagonist.
The show later made headlines when it briefly brought Helen back using old footage of Agyeman. The episode, which aired in January 2022, featured a story line about Max choosing to spark a romantic relationship with Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank)instead of reconciling with his ex-fiancée.
“We originally wanted to save Freema’s return for the finale,” Schulner told Give Me My Remote after the episode aired. “We were really close to having the stars align and everything work out with that. And then it didn’t happen. So we’re like, ‘Shoot,’ because we had already committed to using this footage for episode 11.”
The final two episodes of season 5 aired on Tuesday, January 17, with the series finale focusing on Sharpwin’s love once more. In a shocking twist of events, Max discovered Helen skewed a medical study in order to get the FDA to approvea drug that could have potentially saved his life.
Despite the controversial choices made about Helen’s character, Schulner told TV Insider in January 2023 that he wanted people to walk away from the finale with the same feeling they had after first watching the series premiere.
“I want to leave the audience with the feelings they felt when they first fell in love with the show,” he explained.
Ty Labine, who portrayed Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam,added, “I think it’s a really lovely, careful, thoughtful way to end the show. I’m excited to see what people think. It’s not a traditional finale for a show. There’s actually a lot of origins in the finale that kind of bring it all back to square one.”
Scroll down to see how all the New Amsterdam characters’ ended their series journey:
Credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC
‘New Amsterdam’ Ending Explained: Where Did Max Goodwin and Other Characters End Up in the Finale?
Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 5 of New Amsterdam.
How can he not help? The New Amsterdam series finale followed Dr. Max Goodwin’s final day at the NYC hospital — but many fans said goodbye to the series before season 5 even began.
While Ryan Eggold, who portrays Max on the NBC medical drama, hinted to Us Weekly in April 2022 that the show would potentially end with a happily ever after between his character and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), audiences were shocked when she ultimately left him at the altar during the season 4 finale.
In July 2022, Agyeman surprised viewers even more when she announced that she was exiting the NBC hit.
“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!” the Sense8 alum, who had been a part of the show since its 2018 premiere, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam.”
That same month, creator David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton addressed how the show would rap up without its female lead.
“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story,” the duo said in a statement. “As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”
Eggold, for his part, told TVLine in September 2022 that he felt "many things, many mixed up things,” about the Doctor Who alum’s early goodbye, but “first and foremost, so much love for Freema and wanting Freema to do what’s best for her, always.”
Schulner, meanwhile, revealed that Agyeman initially considered exiting the NBC series after season 3. “So Season 4 was a gift,” he told TVLine at the time.
When season 5 premiered that same month, fans were hesitant about Helen’s abrupt absence, with some feeling like the narrativewrongly pivoted her into the role of an antagonist.
The show later made headlines when it briefly brought Helen back using old footage of Agyeman. The episode, which aired in January 2022, featured a story line about Max choosing to spark a romantic relationship with Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank)instead of reconciling with his ex-fiancée.
“We originally wanted to save Freema’s return for the finale,” Schulner told Give Me My Remote after the episode aired. “We were really close to having the stars align and everything work out with that. And then it didn’t happen. So we’re like, 'Shoot,' because we had already committed to using this footage for episode 11.”
The final two episodes of season 5 aired on Tuesday, January 17, with the series finale focusing on Sharpwin's love once more. In a shocking twist of events, Max discovered Helen skewed a medical study in order to get the FDA to approvea drug that could have potentially saved his life.
Despite the controversial choices made about Helen’s character, Schulner told TV Insider in January 2023 that he wanted people to walk away from the finale with the same feeling they had after first watching the series premiere.
“I want to leave the audience with the feelings they felt when they first fell in love with the show,” he explained.
Ty Labine, who portrayed Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam,added, “I think it’s a really lovely, careful, thoughtful way to end the show. I’m excited to see what people think. It’s not a traditional finale for a show. There’s actually a lot of origins in the finale that kind of bring it all back to square one.”
Scroll down to see how all the New Amsterdam characters' ended their series journey:
Credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC
Dr. Max Goodwin
The series finale follows Max on his last day at the NYC hospital before heading off to run Global Health Police at the World Health Organization in Geneva with 5-year-old daughter Luna (Nora and Opal Clow). After saving a patient's life with the help of 52 other doctors and discovering Helen made multiple "unethical" decisions in order to help save him from cancer, the medical director says goodbye to New Amsterdam — and to his girlfriend, Dr. Wilder.
In the final moments of the series, Luna — who the episode tricks viewers into believing is Max's replacement — reveals that she's followed in her father's footsteps as an adult after being inspired by watching him during his last day in the hospital.
The series ends with Luna saying her dad's catchphrase, which Max himself picked up at the same age. "How can I help?" she asks.
Credit: Francisco Roman/NBC
Dr. Lauren Bloom
The finale flashes back to how Bloom (Janet Montgomery) got her start as a doctor after previously making a name for herself as a stockbroker on Wall Street. After working in the financial district one day, she watches a homeless man have a seizure on the street, leading her to change courses and pursue medicine.
The episode also follows her in the present as she, Dr. Goodwin and Dr. Reynolds figure out how to save a woman from Brucellosis – a bacterial infection that spreads from animals to people.
By the final moments, Lauren reconciles with her estranged sister, sells her apartment and moves into a loft that she plans to renovate all on her own.
Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Dr. Floyd Reynolds
The finale shows Floyd (Jocko Sims) realizing his inspiration to become a doctor stems from his desire to put things – and people — back together. The heart surgeon also confesses his love for girlfriend Gabrielle (Toya Turner) and saves one last patient before the credits roll.
Credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC
Dr. Iggy Frome
Iggy spends his last hour treating a boy who is suffering from selective mutism while his mother is sick in the hospital. The show also flashes back to Frome as a child, where he realizes people are able to open up to him — leading him to a career in therapy.
On a personal note, he takes his estranged husband, Martin (Mike Doyle), out on a date and the two continue to heal their broken relationship.
Credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC
Dr. Elizabeth Wilder
After previously turning down an offer to run her own hospital led by deaf doctors, the series hints at Wilder replacing Max as medical director of New Amsterdam – and forces her to say goodbye to the man she loves.
The episode also reveals that Elizabeth's determination to break boundaries manifested as a child when people told her that a deaf girl couldn't be a surgeon.