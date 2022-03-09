Return of the Jedi! Everything to Know About Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Strike him down and he will become more powerful than you can possibly imagine — and he might get his own spinoff too. Star Wars fans have been eagerly anticipating an Obi-Wan Kenobi show since development began in 2017, and now it’s finally happening.

Titled Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ limited series is set to premiere on May 25 and will star Ewan McGregor as a younger version of the character played by the late Alec Guinness in the original film trilogy. The show was initially conceived as a feature-length film, but in 2019, Disney decided to make it a TV series instead.

The Moulin Rouge! star played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel trilogy that began in 1999, and he was thrilled to get back in the character’s robes.

“I loved playing him again,” the Scottish actor told Forbes in February. “I mean, it’s quite interesting, after the experience of making the first three films and living through sort of their reception in the world, which wasn’t always glowing, I have to say. And then now, meeting the generation who we made those films for, the children then — and now, people in their late teens or early 20s, those people who were [the] kids who we made those films for, they loved them. To them, they’re their Star Wars films, you know?”

Plot details are of course wrapped in secrecy, but producers have confirmed that the show takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. At the end of that film, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) completed his transformation into Darth Vader after a duel with Obi-Wan. His wife, Padmé (Natalie Portman), gave birth to twins Luke and Leia, who were later separated for safety purposes.

When the new show begins, Obi-Wan will be on the planet Tatooine watching over young Luke, who was sent to live with his Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse).

McGregor confirmed that Christensen is set to return as Anakin, but he refused to reveal any additional details about what might happen in the series. “I’m not going to give away anything else about the story line, only I think it’s really going to satisfy Star Wars fans,” he told Forbes in the same interview. “I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine story line. I think people are going to like it.”

