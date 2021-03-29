NXIVM Survivor Bonnie Piesse Cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Back to business! NXIVM survivor Bonnie Piesse will reprise her Star Wars role as Beru Lars in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the platform announced on Monday, March 29.

The 37-year-old Australia native’s role in the series will be her first major acting project in more than a decade. It will also be her first media gig since she worked on HBO’s The Vow, a documentary that detailed her journey with the group NXIVM, which was labeled a sex cult by prosecutors.

In October 2020, NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. At the time, the 60-year-old businessman faced a minimum of 15 years for charges of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

In the HBO series, Piesse and her husband, Mark Vicente, detailed their time both in and out of NXIVM, helping to expose Raniere and the greater organization for its crimes. Piesse originally joined the cult in 2010 after Vicente, 55, urged her to give it a chance.

Prior to her time in NXIVM, the actress starred as Luke Skywalker’s aunt Beru Lars in the 2002 film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. She then reprised her role in 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In the years since, the actress has appeared in several short films.

According to a tweet from Disney+, production for the new mini-series will begin soon. Besides Piesse, the cast includes Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Joel Edgerton.

“The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where [McGregor’s character Obi-Wan Kenobi] faced his greatest defeat,” the show’s description reads. “The downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Following the series’ cast announcement, Piesse shared the exciting news on her own social media accounts.

“So this is happening! I don’t have words to express my excitement/gratitude,” she wrote via Instagram.

Vicente was also quick to share his wife’s thrilling news.

“Cats out of the bag! Obi-Wan Kenobi cast announced. My Warrior Wife @bonniempiesse will be reprising her role as Beru!” the filmmaker wrote.