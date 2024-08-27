Only Murders in the Building has facilitated countless celebrity cameos — but which stars have played themselves vs. fictional characters created for the show?

The Hulu series, which debuted in 2021, follows three strangers — played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short — who form a friendship over their love of true crime. The group ends up solving various murder mysteries connected to their apartment building, the Arconia.

During season 1, Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) were looking into who killed Tom Kono (Julian Cihi), which turned out to be Charles’ girlfriend Jan (Amy Ryan). Meanwhile, in the sophomore season, Poppy White aka Becky Butler (Adina Verson) was responsible for Bunny’s (Jayne Houdyshell) brutal death.

Season 3 had the trio having to solve fictional Hollywood star Ben Glenroy’s (Paul Rudd) murder after he was unsuccessfully poisoned before being thrown down an elevator shaft. The killers were revealed to be the producers of Oliver’s play: Donna (Linda Emond) and her son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor).

The fourth season, which debuted in August 2024, focused on Sazz’s (Jane Lynch) murder after Charles’ stunt double got shot in his apartment. Creator John Hoffman previously spoke with Us Weekly about the show’s plans to incorporate star-studded cameos each season.

“There may be some people coming up that I think there’s great room for. I hope we can arrange it and I hope we can make some things happen,” he exclusively told Us in October 2023. “But there’s people that I would love to work with and I think I might get a chance here.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of each celebrity who appeared on OMITB — including clarification on whether they played themselves or a fictional character: