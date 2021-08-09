A Word of Mouth

During episode seven, Bush shared something Lee Norris (who portrayed Mouth on the series) once told her that she felt applied to all of the women.

“Lee said to me, ‘It’s really interesting how guys can date all of their dream girls before they settle down and people say, “Good for you.” But you ladies get treated like you don’t deserve the same process of trial and error,'” she recalled. “He said, ‘I wish that for you, rather than people judging your personal life, people were like, “Wow they must be so special that all these guys have tried to get them to marry them.”‘”