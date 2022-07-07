‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bethany Joy Lenz

Lenz’s TV career kicked off when she landed a leading role on Guiding Light until 2000. After appearing briefly on Charmed and Felicity, she landed the role of Haley James (later Scott) on One Tree Hill, the nerdy girl in school who falls for the star athlete. Lenz also launched her music career on the show and put out five albums from 2002 to 2013. She went on to star in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., American Gothic and Colony. She stars in multiple Hallmark Channel movies each year. In 2021, she launched a rewatch podcast with Bush and Burton.