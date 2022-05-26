‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

James Lafferty

One Tree Hill was the breakout role for Lafferty, who starred as bad-boy-turned-loving-husband Nathan Scott. After the show wrapped, he went on to star in numerous films, including Oculus, Waffle Street and Small Town Crime. He also directed multiple episodes of E!’s The Royals. In 2017, he and One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti wrote a pilot, Everyone Is Doing Great. The show debuted on Hulu in 2021.

Lafferty proposed to Alexandra Park in September 2020 after meeting in 2015 when he directed an episode of The Royals. Us exclusively confirmed in May 2022 that the couple tied the knot in Hawaii.