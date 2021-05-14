David Hasselhoff

Before he played Mitch Buchanan, Hasselhoff found fame on Knight Rider and The Young and the Restless. Since Baywatch ended, he has played himself in a variety of projects, including The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Piranha 3DD (2012) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and he made an appearance in the 2017 Baywatch movie. He also made his way to reality TV, competing on season 11 of Dancing With the Stars and judging America’s Got Talent from 2006 to 2009. The made a name for himself in the music industry with his 14 studio albums, even releasing his first heavy metal song in late 2020.

Hasselhoff shares daughters Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, born in 1990, and Hayley Hasselhoff, born in 1992, with ex-wife Pamela Bach. They divorced in 2006, and 12 years later, David got remarried to Hayley Roberts.