Enrico Casarosa

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to the Academy for this nomination,” the Luca director said in a statement. “Luca began as a personal story inspired by a life changing friendship and nostalgia for summers spent on the Italian Riviera – and we were delighted that the universal message of accepting those in any way different from us resonated with audiences around the world. We would like to thank everyone at Pixar who helped bring this story to life. Grazie mille!”