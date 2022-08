3. Has He Worked Behind the Camera?

The Hallmark star made his producing debut in 2017 with the network’s Sun, Sand & Romance. Three years later, he teamed up with Kimberley Sustad to cowrite the story and teleplay for 2020’s Christmas by Starlight, in which they both starred as well. Campbell’s writing credits also include 2021’s An Unexpected Christmas and the teleplay for 2021’s Christmas at Castle Heart. In 2022, he wrote and produced Moriah’s Lighthouse.