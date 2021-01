1. Showbiz Is in Her Blood

Phoebe’s mother, Sally Dynevor, became a household name in the U.K. thanks to her long-running role on Coronation Street. Her father, Tim Dynevor, is a BAFTA-nominated writer who worked on another popular British TV series, Emmerdale Farm. Growing up, the budding Netflix star paid plenty of visits to her parents’ sets. “I loved that,” she told Express in 2014. “I was always really interested in what was going on, watching the cameramen and stuff.”