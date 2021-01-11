5. Dance Rehearsals Helped Her Bond With Costar Rege-Jean Page

Phoebe and Page spent six weeks working on their chemistry before portraying Daphne and Simon’s love story on-screen. To help them get into character, the duo got together for extra dance rehearsals after hours. “There’s something about the waltz in particular, where one person leads and the other follows, that helps you get in tune with each other,” the actress told Elle in January 2021. “We rehearsed only with modern music. … That was really fun because it brought us to the present day and made it feel more relatable. And we were singing our favorite songs and got to dance to our favorite songs.”