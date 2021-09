Their Plan for Followers

“The best part is the amount of times your name is going to be brought up before you’re on this show,” Brendan said during a September 2021 episode of BiP while he and Pieper chatted about their social media followers.

Pieper, who noted she gained 10,000 followers after Us broke the news of their romance, added, ”Thanks for doing all the heavy lifting for me so I could just, like, swoop in here.”