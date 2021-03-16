John Oliver Reveals 1 Actually Surprising Thing About Royal Tell-All

John Oliver

“It was amazing,” the Last Week Tonight With John Oliver host said during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on March 15. “I will say, I didn’t find any of it surprising. That is kind of what I felt like, sadly, her experience was going to be going in. … I know the royal family from a distance.”

However, the British comedian wasn’t expecting one detail that ended up making headlines the day after the bombshell interview aired. “The only thing that shocked me afterward was … the next day [they’re] saying, ‘Harry wants to make clear it wasn’t Prince Philip being racist.’ Which made me think, ‘Really? OK, that is actually surprising.'”