How Rachel Kept Her Composure

“People of color are not given the benefit of the doubt. … I have to stay even-keeled; I have to stay calm. I cannot react, I cannot show emotion and the reason is because once I do that, that is all people will see,” Lindsay said. “I will be angry; I will be aggressive. You will not hear what I’m saying. You will not hear what the other person — Chris Harrison in this instance — was saying. You will only see the reaction and when I saw how that interview was going, I said, ‘I’m just gonna sit back. And I’m just gonna let this man talk.’”

Lindsay added that she wanted to react “so badly” for various reasons.

“The things that were boiling to me the most were the compassion and the grace and the space that Chris Harrison wanted to give to Rachael but couldn’t give it to this Rachel in the interview,” she said. “[He] couldn’t give it to the people that were offended by the things that she did — where was the compassion for them? Couldn’t give it to them.”