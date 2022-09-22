Cancel OK

Bachelorette

Rachel Recchia’s Biggest Post-‘Bachelorette’ Revelations About Tino Franco and Aven Jones

Rachel Tino
THE BACHELORETTE - Ò1910BÒ Ð Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesnÕt mean itÕs smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of ÒThe Bachelorette,Ó TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO ABC
podcast

Has Rachel Spoken to Tino Since ‘After the Final Rose’?

Rachel thought Tino was going to “fall on the sword” and be begging for her back during their live reunion, she admitted on “Chicks in the Office,” but that wasn’t the case.

She told THR that they haven’t spoken since the live reunion.

“In regards to my conversation with Tino, I really wished it would have went a different way. But ultimately, I really just do wish him well and hope for the best for him. Honestly, I wish we could have had more of that sort of a discussion, but I can’t really regret, looking back. It just played the way it did,” she said. “No, I have not [spoken to him]. Ultimately, I wish him well, but I think we’re both probably ready to move on after all of this and heal.”

