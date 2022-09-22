Has Rachel Spoken to Tino Since ‘After the Final Rose’?

Rachel thought Tino was going to “fall on the sword” and be begging for her back during their live reunion, she admitted on “Chicks in the Office,” but that wasn’t the case.

She told THR that they haven’t spoken since the live reunion.

“In regards to my conversation with Tino, I really wished it would have went a different way. But ultimately, I really just do wish him well and hope for the best for him. Honestly, I wish we could have had more of that sort of a discussion, but I can’t really regret, looking back. It just played the way it did,” she said. “No, I have not [spoken to him]. Ultimately, I wish him well, but I think we’re both probably ready to move on after all of this and heal.”