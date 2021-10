Gal Gadot

The former Miss Israel is also earning $20 million for her Red Notice role as an art thief. She earned about the same for Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, with an initial salary of $10 million. After Warner Bros. couldn’t give the film a traditional theatrical release due to the Covid-19 crisis, Gadot struck a deal for an extra $10 million to compensate for the lack of box office receipts.