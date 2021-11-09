A head of the curve! Rick Leach made a big impression on Bachelorette Michelle Young when he rolled in on a silver platter during the season 18 premiere in October.

The 32-year-old contestant literally put his head on a dinner plate, which was hidden under a silver lid, to meet Michelle on night one. Rick chose to stay inside the cart for the majority of the night — turning heads in the Bachelorette pad.

“I’m someone who is very lighthearted. I like to enjoy life even during the serious moments, and I like to make people laugh,” Rick said during an October appearance on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast of his arrival decision. “I know that you’re not guaranteed one-on-one time with Michelle, and a big concern of mine was going home that first night if I don’t make an impression.”

The California resident explained that his funny entrance also had a deeper meaning behind it, which helped the 28-year-old star learn more about him right from the start.

“The story behind the table itself is I love food and I know she’s kind of a foodie herself,” Rick said. “And in my past, I worked in restaurants for a long period of time, so I thought it was a good way to introduce a few details about me.”

The Bachelor Nation star is a “self-proclaimed hopeless romantic,” according to his ABC bio.

“He finds romanticism in the small things in life and is the type of guy who will send you flowers at work for no reason but to say, ‘I love you.’ He wears his heart on his sleeve because when he is into someone, he wants them to know and doesn’t want to play games,” the bio continued. “He does love a good game night though because he says he can tell a lot about someone’s personality when competition is involved.”

Rick’s seemingly good heart has also led to a lot of trust between him and Michelle early on in the season.

During the November 2 episode of the dating series, the teacher broke down after Jamie Skaar claimed the men were questioning her character because of questions of her pre-show relationships with Joe Coleman and a mystery man.

Rick later came to the rescue and reassured Michelle that no one in the house ever questioned her or her intentions. The heartfelt moment led to Bachelor Nation swooning over him via social media and rooting for him moving forward.

Scroll down to learn more about Rick: