Shoot your shot! Joe Coleman is one of 35 contestants vying for Michelle Young’s heart on season 18 of The Bachelorette — but is he the one?

Well, for starters, the 28-year-old real estate developer is a “Minnesota-born-and-raised city boy with a heart of gold,” according to his official bio. A definite plus for the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher from Edina, Minnesota, who viewers first met on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Michelle ended up finishing as the 29-year-old former football player’s runner-up, but now she’s calling the shots and “she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” according to her Bachelorette bio.

The former high school basketball player is “looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.” Lucky for Joe, he’s also searching for a “‘real one’ with whom he can build something solid that will stand the test of time,” per ABC.

Of course, with so many possible suitors in the mix, the competition for Michelle’s heart will be stiffer than ever. It’s been reported that out of the 35 guys announced for this season, 10 might be cut before it even officially begins. A shame, since Bachelorette cohost Tayshia Adams said there wasn’t a bad apple in the bunch.

“I have met all of the men from Michelle’s season and there are some amazing guys in her cast,” the 31-year-old teased on her “Click Bait” podcast in September, adding, “There’s some guys that you would never expect to surprise you the way they do.”

It might be why Tayshia described Michelle’s journey to find love as “actually romantic” in comparison to other seasons. “It’s like a fairytale, which is different,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Entertainment Tonight in October. “You guys will understand that word at the end. It unfolds beautifully.”

However, in that same interview, Tayshia’s Bachelorette cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe suggested that Bachelor Nation stock up on the Kleenex because from start to finish this season is going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

“It’s going to be really romantic,” the former Bachelorette, 36, said, but there are also “some really heartbreaking heartbreaks. I cried a few times,” she admitted.

Let’s hope they were all happy tears.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down for five things Bachelor Nation should know about Joe: