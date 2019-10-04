‘Roswell’ Turns 20: See the Cast Then and Now

Cue Dido’s “Here With Me”! Roswell turns 20 years old on Sunday, October 6, and the WB drama’s legacy still looms large, two decades later.

The series, based on the Roswell High YA books by Melinda Metz, debuted on October 6, 1999. Shiri Appleby, Majandra Delfino, Colin Hanks and Nick Wechsler played high school teens in Roswell, New Mexico, who befriended a trio of teenage alien-human hybrids, played by Katherine Heigl, Jason Behr and Brendon Fehr. Tension ensued as the human teens tried to keep their new friends’ alien origins a secret while a government investigation threatened to expose them all.

The show ran for two seasons on The WB and one on UPN before airing its series finale on May 14, 2002.

15 years later, the franchise got new life when The CW ordered a pilot for a reboot titled Roswell, New Mexico. The new series, which debuted on January 15, 2019, recast the main characters as adults, with Jeanine Mason’s Liz — now the daughter of undocumented immigrants — returning to Roswell only to discover that her teenage crush, Nathan Parsons’ Max, is an alien.

Appleby raved about the reboot in an exclusive Us Weekly interview in February 2018, a few weeks after The CW announced the project.

“I heard! I can’t wait for them to call me to direct an episode. I can’t wait to direct it,” Appleby she told Us with a laugh. “Jason Behr and I are back in touch and really close, and we’re actually looking for something to work on together. I don’t know if it’s Roswell or anything else, but I am excited to direct in the reboot.”

The actress has gotten half of that wish fulfilled, at least. She directed the March 2019 episode “Songs About Texas” and will helm the 2020 installment “What If God Was One Of Us,” but she has yet to collaborate with Behr on the show.

Scroll down to find out what Appleby, Behr and the rest of the original Roswell cast have been up to in the past 16 years.