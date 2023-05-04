A new member of the ton! Bridgerton fans got to see a new version of Brimsley with Sam Clemmett taking on the role in Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte.

The limited spinoff, which debuted in May 2023, introduced the young Queen Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) rise to prominence and power after she exchanged vows with King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

The couple was previously introduced in the original regency series — with Golda Rosheuvel and James Fleet originating the roles of the queen and king, respectively. Queen Charlotte also focused on fan-favorite characters such as young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Violet Bridgerton (Connie Jenkins-Greig).

Before the prequel premiered, Rosheuvel teased how Netflix was able to expand the Bridgerton universe. “We’re going to still be in the world of Bridgerton. We’re not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in. I think that’s really clever, because it kind of keeps us on the same track,” she told E! News in March 2022. “I think it’s really going to be interesting to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love.”

The Dune star previously praised the hit series for introducing important conversations about representation.

“I saw [its success] before it came out, because we kinda get a sneak peek of it and I knew it was something that I hadn’t seen before,” Rosheuvel told Town & Country in May 2021. “And I knew that it was something that I was hoping to see. That I have always been hoping to see. That inclusion, that diversity, pushing the boundaries so Black and brown artists can be celebrated in fabulous clothes and fabulous wigs.”

She continued: “That’s the beauty of Bridgerton. We can sit there and it just be, and it be celebrated. We can push the boundaries, then allow people to just sit in it, experience it, and recognize themselves in it. That’s the power of storytelling — to just be and play.”

During Queen Charlotte‘s six-episode run, viewers got to see the origin of Queen Charlotte’s bond with her secretary Brimsley. The royal footman’s personal life is explored as well through his secret relationship with King George’s right-hand man Reynolds (Freddie Dennis).

In April 2023, Rosheuvel gushed about how the new series allowed a larger glimpse at Charlotte and Brimsley’s platonic bond. “I’m just going to champion that couple,” she told Nerds of Color, referring to her scenes with present-day Brimsley (Hugh Sachs). “I love them. I love him. I think it’s really great to kind of see that kind of … soulmate, a confidant. The need that they have for each other, I think that it’s great. It’s beautiful to see in the show.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the actor bringing young Brimsley to life: