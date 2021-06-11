Grab your cosmos. And Just Like That, the new Sex and the City series, kicked off production on Friday, June 11. But first, Sarah Jessica Parker paid a visit to Carrie Bradshaw’s famous apartment.

“Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again,” the actress, 56, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 10. “MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified. X, SJ.”

Kristin Davis, who is set to reprise her role as Charlotte York in the new show, commented on the photo, “Hahaha- ME Too xoxo.” Willie Garson, who will return as Carrie’s BFF, Stanford Blatch, added, “Let’s go!!!!”

On Friday, Parker, who also serves as an executive producer on the series with Davis, 56, and Cynthia Nixon, shared a photo of the cast’s first table read.

“1st Table Read. Got here way too early,” she captioned the Instagram post, which showed her script, as well as the place settings for Nixon, 55, Davis, Garson, 57, Mario Cantone, Chris Noth and new cast member Sara Ramirez. “Nerves all a wonderful jumble.”

One day prior, Garson opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about what to expect from the new series — and why it’s not a “reboot” or “revival,” in his eyes.

“These are not Sex and the City episodes,” the White Collar alum told Us. “These are And Just Like That episodes. … It’s an easy thing to talk about, you know — remake, reboot, they use all these horrible words — and for us, I don’t believe it’s either of those things. It’s new episodes about people that we know and their lives now, which has nothing to do possibly with their lives 10 years ago.”

Though he couldn’t share too many specifics about story lines, he did reveal one that is not happening — a baby for his character, even though he “really wanted” one. “[Showrunner] Michael [Patrick King] said, ‘Absolutely not,'” Garson said, noting that he “can’t tell” the reasoning behind the response.

Sex and the City originally aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and led to two films, which debuted in 2008 and 2010.