They're Back! 'Saved by the Bell' OG Cast Reunites in 1st Season 2 Photos

Hey, Preppy! Peacock’s Saved by the Bell is back for season 2 — and the original cast is looking better than ever.

New photos, released on Wednesday, October 13, show Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessica Spano, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle as they reunite at the Max — and the gang couldn’t look happier.

Saved by the Bell originally aired for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993. It spawned two movies, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style in 1992 and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas in 1994.

The new show, which launched in 2020 on the streaming service, followed a new group of students — including Zack and Kelly’s son and Jessie Spano’s son — in modern-day California. In season 1, Zack — who is now the governor of California — was forced to send students from low-income high schools to higher-end learning institutions, including Bayside High, where Jessie works as the guidance counselor and A.C. is the gym teacher.

In season 2, Bayside High prepares to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, but a new boy in town has some of the girls distracted! Zack’s son, Mac (Mitchell Hoog) “sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow,” while Jessie’s son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli), leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) amid his parents’ divorce.

The new season’s description also teases a possible reunion between A.C. and his ex. “Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past,” the tagline hints.

“It didn’t feel weird or anything [being back on set]. The nostalgia was kind of neat to see, because they recreated Max and the school itself, and now we’re on these two big sound stages, and it’s shot on film, as opposed to four cameras with a live audience,” Lopez told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of season 1. “It was kind of like riding a bike, kind of, you pick up where you left off.”

He also noted that the show is a bit spicier than the original.

“It’s cool because they edged it up. It’s not as Saturday morning, it’s definitely edgier,” the Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia star said at the time. “They took it up a level. It’s not naughty, by any means, but it’s definitely edgier.”

