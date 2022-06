Ghostface’s Newest Victims?

In June 2022, Deadline reported that four more actors — Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra — had been cast in the horror franchise’s latest installment. No details about their characters have been released thus far but based on all of the hints about Ghostface’s more “violent” nature this time around, it’s likely that they won’t stick around for too long.