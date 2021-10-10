Drew Barrymore

After becoming one of Ghostface’s first victims, Barrymore went on to star in movies including The Wedding Singer, Ever After, Never Been Kissed, Charlie’s Angels, Donnie Darko, 50 First Dates and Going the Distance. In 2009, she won a Golden Globe for her performance in HBO’s movie Grey Gardens. She also founded her own production company, Flower Films, and wrote a 2015 book of essays called Wildflower. She shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.