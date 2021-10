Skeet Ulrich

The Virginia native played Billy Loomis, one of the students behind the killing spree. He went on to star in the TV show Jericho, and from 2017 to 2021, he played Jughead’s dad, FP Jones, on Riverdale. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum shares twins Naiia and Jakob with ex-wife Georgina Cates, whom he divorced in 2005. He was also wed to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015.