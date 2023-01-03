Romance is in the air! Hallmark Media is bringing more love to both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries during its annual “Loveuary” lineup.
Beginning on Saturday, February 4, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new romance film in celebration of the Valentine’s Day spirit. Eloise Mumford, who previously starred in Hallmark hits such as 2021’s The Baker’s Son and 2022’s The Presence of Love, will kick off the network’s “Loveuary” programming in Sweeter Than Chocolate.
Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk, meanwhile, will reimagine the road trip romance story line in Valentine, Nebraska toward the middle of February. Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen and Aaron O’Connell will round out the month in their new film, Made for Each Other.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is also getting on the warm and fuzzy feelings with the help of two new films, Grilling Season: A Curious Caterer Mystery and A Nashville Legacy.
“From start to finish, it was such a joy to work on this film. And without you, these movies wouldn’t exist,” DeLoach wrote via Instagram after making her debut as Goldy. “I hope that @awalkk35 and I will be able to bring you more adventures with Goldy and Tom. Until then, all my love and gratitude for your continued support and love. Thank you!!”
In 2023’s Grilling Season, viewers will again see longtime pals DeLoach and Walker team up to solve another mystery — and this time, they will be trying to clear Goldy as a suspect.
“Feels good to be back,” DeLoach wrote via social media on Saturday, December 31, teasing the duo’s mystery comeback.
Scroll down to see Hallmark Media’s full “Loveuary” lineup:
Fans may be familiar with the A Curious Caterer Mystery franchise, which centers around Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker’s characters Goldy Berry and detective Tom Schultz, respectively. The first mystery aired in April 2022 and followed a caterer named Golby as she inserted herself into a local investigation led by Tom.
Hallmark Channel: Part 1
‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’
Premiere Date: Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET.
Stars: Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte and Brenda Strong
Logline: “A TV reporter goes to investigate a local bakery which is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on Valentine's Day.”
‘A Paris Proposal’
Premiere Date: Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m. ET.
Stars: Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop
Logline: Work colleagues Anna (PenaVega) and Sebastian (Bishop) are “mistakenly believed to be a couple” while trying to land client Durand Diamonds during a visit to Paris. “A misunderstanding leads the Durands to believe Anna and Sebastian are married, making them excited about the prospect of having real-life couple in charge of the creative vision for their brand and forcing them to try to keep up appearances.”
Hallmark Channel: Part 2
‘Valentine, Nebraska’
Premiere Date: Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET.
Stars: Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk
Logline: After losing her boyfriend and job in the same week, Olivia (Davis) heads home to Nebraska to regroup. Olivia agrees to get a ride from her roommate’s friend, George (Tarasiuk), who is driving from New York to Los Angeles. “The two strangers set out on the open road, both on their way to being who they think they're supposed to be. When George's car breaks down mere miles from Olivia's hometown, he has to stay a few more days in Valentine, Nebraska, with Olivia and her sister. After spending so much time together, the two realize that their priorities might have changed, and love is what truly matters.”
‘Made for Each Other’
Premiere Date: Saturday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET.
Stars: Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen, Aaron O'Connell and Illeana Douglas
Logline: “A sculptor (Turshen) uses magic to mold her ideal man (O’Connell) into reality but begins to fall for her real-life friend (Cohen) and embraces the flaws that make love perfectly imperfect.”
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
‘Grilling Season: A Curious Caterer Mystery’
Premiere Date: Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
Stars: Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker
Logline: Professional caterer Goldy Berry (DeLoach) is on a “mission to clear her name” after her friend Susie Craig (Amanda May) is killed following a BBQ explosion. Goldy was the last one to use the grill and therefore finds herself and her reputation under suspicion. She teams up with detective Tom Schultz (Walker) once again to learn the truth. “As they weed through manipulative party guests, heated gossip, and dark secrets, the suspect list grows with familiar names, ranging from business partners to ex-spouses. Goldy and Tom realize that the murderer might be closer to them than they initially imagined.”
‘A Nashville Legacy’
Premiere Date: Sunday, February 26, at 9 p.m. ET.
Stars: Andrea Lewis, Pooch Hall, Stan Shaw and Roz Ryan
Logline: After moving to Nashville to intern as a curator at the local museum, Naima (Lewis) meets a volunteer named Damian (Hall), but there is more to him than meets the eye. “Damian is actually the heir to the Berryhall Records empire, run by his father Franklin Berryhall (Shaw), but he is struggling to step out from under his father’s shadow of success. The two begin to get close, bonding over their love for music and their desire to leave their respective marks on the world.”