Romance is in the air! Hallmark Media is bringing more love to both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries during its annual “Loveuary” lineup.

Beginning on Saturday, February 4, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new romance film in celebration of the Valentine’s Day spirit. Eloise Mumford, who previously starred in Hallmark hits such as 2021’s The Baker’s Son and 2022’s The Presence of Love, will kick off the network’s “Loveuary” programming in Sweeter Than Chocolate.

Alexa PenaVega, who often stars alongside her real-life husband, Carlos PenaVega, will be riding solo in her upcoming rom-com, A Paris Proposal. She will, however, be joined by Nicholas Bishop as her love interest — and career rival.

Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk, meanwhile, will reimagine the road trip romance story line in Valentine, Nebraska toward the middle of February. Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen and Aaron O’Connell will round out the month in their new film, Made for Each Other.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is also getting on the warm and fuzzy feelings with the help of two new films, Grilling Season: A Curious Caterer Mystery and A Nashville Legacy.

Fans may be familiar with the A Curious Caterer Mystery franchise, which centers around Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker’s characters Goldy Berry and detective Tom Schultz, respectively. The first mystery aired in April 2022 and followed a caterer named Golby as she inserted herself into a local investigation led by Tom.

“From start to finish, it was such a joy to work on this film. And without you, these movies wouldn’t exist,” DeLoach wrote via Instagram after making her debut as Goldy. “I hope that @awalkk35 and I will be able to bring you more adventures with Goldy and Tom. Until then, all my love and gratitude for your continued support and love. Thank you!!”

Two months later, the Awkward alum sang her costar’s praising while celebrating Walker’s birthday. “In 2016, Penny and Stu brought us together to create ‘A Dream of Christmas’ and we’ve been laughing, working and goofing around since!” she wrote via Instagram. “I love you and your family with all my heart and I’m so grateful for your love and friendship.”

In 2023’s Grilling Season, viewers will again see longtime pals DeLoach and Walker team up to solve another mystery — and this time, they will be trying to clear Goldy as a suspect.

“Feels good to be back,” DeLoach wrote via social media on Saturday, December 31, teasing the duo’s mystery comeback.

Scroll down to see Hallmark Media’s full “Loveuary” lineup: