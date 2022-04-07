The way they were! The first trailer for Selling Sunset season 5 just debuted — and it’s full of footage from Chrishell Stause‘s short-lived romance with Jason Oppenheim.

“I’m in love, babe,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 44, tells the former soap star, 40, in the video, which debuted on Thursday, April 7. “For now, I feel like things are going really well,” the Dancing With the Stars alum tells Emma Hernan in a separate scene.

Mary Fitzgerald, who briefly dated Jason before the show premiered, also weighs in on her ex’s romance. “I would love it if Chrishell and Jason got married,” she says in a confessional interview. “I just don’t want Jason to hurt her, though.”

The real estate broker and the Under Construction author went public with their relationship in July 2021, four months before season 4 of the show premiered on Netflix. They kept their romance out of the spotlight during filming for those episodes, however, so viewers only saw a brief reference to the relationship in a teaser for season 5 that aired after the finale.

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo went their separate ways after less than one year of dating. “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another,” Jason wrote in a statement shared via his Instagram Story in December 2021. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

Chrishell, for her part, confirmed that the pair split because they disagreed about having children in the future. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

Earlier this year, Mary, 41, told Us that she was “surprised” Jason’s romance with the Kentucky native didn’t last. “It’s sad because I love them together,” the real estate agent said in February, adding that her ex-boyfriend was still “madly in love” with Chrishell.

Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, said he thought Jason may have thought he would change his mind about children because of how deeply he felt for his then-girlfriend. “He loved her so much,” the model, 28, told Us. “I think that, in his head, it was like, ‘Yeah, I think I could [have kids] because of the way I feel [about her].’”

Selling Sunset season 5 premieres on Netflix Friday, April 22.

Keep scrolling for the biggest moments from the trailer.