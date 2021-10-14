William H. Macy

Macy, who portrayed Fiona’s chaotic father, Frank Gallagher, on Shameless, admitted that there wasn’t a lot of shock on set when the Beautiful Creatures star announced her plans to leave.

“We’ve been expecting it,” he told Entertainment Weekly in August 2018. “She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice,” he added. “She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married. I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”

Later that year, the Emmy award winner reflected on how emotional it was to see his on screen daughter leave the series.

“I’m the one that blew it. We did a table read for her last episode, I cried right in the middle of the table read in front of everyone,” Macy told EW at the time. “It was so bad and my voice turned into some weird voice I’d never heard as I was trying to muscle through it and then everybody else started crying, so at least I didn’t look like a complete jerk.”