A tough run. Although the judges had been tough on Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green since the beginning of Dancing With the Stars season 30, the cast was still shocked to see them eliminated during the Tuesday, October 12, episode.

During the Monday, October 11, episode, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli both commented on the amount of affection the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and the Australia native, 36, show on the ballroom floor, saying that the routine had “so much kissing and cuddling and messing about.”

The duo, who had just danced the waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, were caught off guard by the comments. Green, in fact, responded, “It’s Snow White, I don’t know how you don’t love each other,” before they received a low score of a 25.

On October 4, the couple responded to fans’ comments that they smooch too much while in the ballroom.

“For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full 🍑 grab instead,” she wrote via Instagram, captioning a photo that showed her embracing her boyfriend. “But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it. This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. ITS SUPER HARD! We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process, we had a few moments of feeling hypersensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive workflow. Coaching your boyfriend is hard, and having your girlfriend be the one to tell you all the shit you’re doing wrong is also hard. I am still trying to find a balance between how much I love him and how much I love to create and coach for perfection on this show. What I do know is I’m grateful for every second I get on that dance floor with him. What a dream to share this.”

Three days later, Burgess told Us Weekly exclusively that she felt it was “almost a disadvantage” to be dancing with her romantic partner.

“We have this sensitivity when minding each other’s feelings. We want to make sure our relationship is good outside of it. That’s always going to be a priority for us,” she told Us. “People are expecting this intense chemistry all the time on the dance floor. “And if it’s not there, then people are like, ‘They don’t have chemistry.’ Dance is so different. … We are doing our very best with it.”

Scroll down for more of the cast’s reactions. Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.