Val Chmerkovskiy

“I think Sharna is an absolute legend and not just by the library of work that she’s done on the show, but just what she still has. Sharna still kills the show,” he told Us Weekly and other reporters on Tuesday night. “I mean, she’s still a superstar, so she should feel really good about herself. It sucks that they’re gone early. For me, they were front-runners, they were finalists. It was fun to see him move and dance. I know Brian outside of the show because I’m friends with Sharna outside of the show and they had a great time and it ended when it ended, but Sharna is still the best.”