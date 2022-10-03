Kody and Christine Butt Heads Over Truely

While Christine claimed that Kody was OK with her taking their youngest daughter, Truely, with her to Utah, Kody told the group that wasn’t the case.

“You can’t take her from me. We’ll have to have a shared custody,” he said as all of the wives listened. “I never said it was OK that you were moving.” He added: “I’m going to have to be involved in Truely’s life. You can’t actually stop me from being in her life.”

Christine took issue with Kody’s sudden desire to be part of their kids’ lives, calling it “ironic” that he was now vocal about spending time with them. “Now he wants 50/50 time with them. Well, hell, he could’ve had 50/50 time with us the whole f—king time we lived here,” she said during a confessional. “If he wanted 50/50, he should’ve been around more. He doesn’t get 50/50. He hasn’t been around enough for that.”