Janelle Is Ready to Move — With or Without Kody’s Support

Janelle and Kody were at odds when it came to the process of moving her newly purchased RV on their family’s Coyote Pass property. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together,” Kody explained, pointing out that he was worried about getting “permission” from the other wives to continually move the RV on their land during Janelle’s house build.

“We bought the property three years ago. I need to move forward with [my lot],” Janelle said during a confessional, noting that she had no plans to talk to the wives again about her plan. “I feel like if there’s a will, there’s a way. I’ve been saving my money. I don’t have anywhere to live for now. I think it’s time that the family prioritizes paying off the property.”

Kody, however, appeared to be digging his heels in, which Janelle didn’t like. “I’m still moving forward in my life,” the mother of six revealed. “All around me it feels like there’s this chaos and uncertainty. All I can do is just keep moving forward.”

After claiming that Kody has “no longer advocating” and “no longer acting as my husband here” amid the move, Janelle and Kody went to pick up their RV. “It’s big. You step up three steps to get into it. It’s massive,” Janelle told viewers, but again, Kody disagreed, saying, “It’s small. It just seems big because we’re not in it.”