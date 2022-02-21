What Christine and Kody’s Relationship Looks Like Now

“Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate. We’re just going to be friends, eventually,” Christine said. “I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken, and it felt, well, freeing.”

Kody confirmed his relationship status with Christine, saying, “Christine’s moved. She’s left. We’re no longer married.”

The patriarch revealed that he is still conflicted after Christine chose to leave their plural family. “I love her and I, um … I don’t know what to do because I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry. I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase,” he added. “Just moving on. Have a good life and find happiness. I think, to be honest with you, there’s going to be some relief from the family too.”