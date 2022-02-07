How Kody and Janelle Really Feel About Each Other

“We’re not in sync. We don’t partner really well, but we’re able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment,” Kody bluntly said about Janelle after nearly three decades of marriage. “We’re good friends. We get along well. It’s more of a committed relationship.”

The head of the plural family said, “I love Janelle,” but he wouldn’t say that he was “in love” with her, claiming that she felt the same way.

“Look, we have a long-term relationship. We’ve been together almost 30 years. He’s my best friend,” Janelle said during the tell-all, noting “we’re fine” when asked about their intimacy as a couple. “Kody and I are fine. I’m not going to share too much, but we’re fine.”

Christine, for her part, praised Janelle for her strength and ability to stay with Kody without seemingly being intimate with him — which was one of Christine’s own issues with her former spouse.

“I don’t know if she needs Kody to fill her tank. What she needs from Kody is very different than what I ever needed from Kody,” Christine explained. “I think Janelle is a wicked awesome, strong woman and I think she fills her own damn tank.”