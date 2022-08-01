Not Ready to Wed

Bush told Andy Cohen in June 2018 that getting married to Murray was “not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” explaining, “Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to. … How do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?”

She later clarified the comments via Twitter: “Don’t twist people’s words, y’all. If it wasn’t clear, I was making fun of MYSELF. And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry.”

Murray’s rep, meanwhile, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “This story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love. Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”